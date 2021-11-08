Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,534 in the last 365 days.

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

November 8, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 8

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with Utah Department Of Transportation leadership team Location:    Virtual meeting

11:35 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team Location:    Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Fraser Bullock and Steve Starks Location:    Virtual meeting

1:50 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of communications Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, Nov. 9

9 a.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location:    Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m.    Meet with Rep. Judy Weeks Location:    Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Meet with Lt. General Mike Loh, director of Air National Guard Location:    Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Greet delegation for Special Session Location:    Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       Visit flu shot clinic Location:    Capitol Room 105

12 p.m.       Speak at Utah Health Insurance Association event Location:    Flemings, Gateway Mall

1:15 p.m.    Attend budget discussion  Location:    Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m.    Meet with Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration Location:    Governor’s Office

7 p.m.         Facebook Live town hall Location:    Virtual meeting MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m.    Meet with Department of Financial Institutions leadership team Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Sen. Derrin Owens Location:    Governor’s Mansion

1:30 p.m.    Tour Utah State Hospital Location:    Utah State Hospital, USH Executive Conference Room, 1300 E. Center Street, Provo

3:30 p.m.    Attend Southwest Bench Tour Location:    11248 S. Kestrel Rise Rd, Ste. #201, South Jordan

6 p.m.         Speak at Governor’s Mansion Artist Series Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day – Office Closed

10:45 a.m.  Speak at Veterans Day event Location:    University of Utah Union Building, 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, Nov. 12

8 a.m.         Speak at International Olympic Committee Future Host meeting Location:    Virtual meeting

9:30 a.m.    Meet with Dr. Tomicah Tillemann, Andreessen Horowitz Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11 a.m.       Speak at KultureCity luncheon Location:    Grand America Hotel Dining Room, 555 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

Saturday, Nov. 13

11 a.m.       Speak at Show Up for Teachers Virtual Symposium Location:    Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 8

8 a.m.         Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location:    Rampton Room

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff  Location:    Virtual Meeting

10:15 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Corrections and Leadership Team Location:    Virtual Meeting

10:55 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department Of Transportation and Leadership Team Location:    Virtual Meeting

11:35 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Leadership Team Location:    Virtual Meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with Financial Institutions and Leadership Team Location:    Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m.    Attend Early Childhood Commission briefing  Location:    Capitol Committee Room 

4 p.m.         Attend Opioid Settlement Discussion Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

8 a.m.         Meet with director of legislative affairs Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

9 a.m.         Attend Governor’s Early Childhood Commission meeting  Location:    Capitol Committee Room 

9:30 a.m.    Meet with Rep. Judy Weeks Location:    Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Greet delegation for special session Location:    Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m.    Attend budget discussion meeting Location:    Rampton Room

Wednesday, Nov. 10

11 a.m.       Attend Legislative Budget Request meeting Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day – Office Closed

8:30 a.m.     Speak at Veterans Day event Location:     University of Utah MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, Nov. 12 

No public events

Download a copy of this schedule here.

# # #

You just read:

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.