SARAH AND ROSS PEROT, JR. FOUNDATION GIFTS $1 MILLION TO DALLAS FIREFIGHTER’S MUSEUM
DALLAS FIREFIGHTER’S MUSEUM RECEIVES $1 MILLION FROM SARAH AND ROSS PEROT, JR. FOR PRESERVING THE PAST – IGNITING EDUCATION FOR THE FUTURE CAPITAL CAMPAIGN.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Firefighter’s Museum announced that it has received a gift of $1 million from the Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation towards the Preserving the Past – Igniting Education for the Future Capital Campaign. Ross Perot shared, “Our heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our great city and make it a better place – one group of daily heroes are our firefighters. We are proud to partner and support the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum as they work to increase fire prevention, fire protection, and all-hazards life safety in our community while honoring the legacy of our heroes’ service to Dallas.”
Dallas Firefighter’s Museum has selected Good, Fulton, and Farrell as the lead architect firm to restore and update the Museum’s interior, Rise360 Consulting to manage the capital campaign, CYMCOR as lead restoration consultant, and Phoenix One as general contractor.
With the Museum’s Capital Campaign Phase II now underway to renovate the interior of the historic museum, they are focused on modernizing the interior with historic and educational exhibits. The Museum launched its $10 million goal for capital improvements in the early part of this year.
“The Dallas Firefighter’s Museum has become an effective and respected educator of firefighting history, as well as fire prevention and injury. By changing the interior footprint, the Museum simultaneously will lay the foundation for expanded outreach to thousands of schoolchildren annually. Through a unique partnership with the educators, the Capital Campaign will create a new educational center that will give thousands of more children a unique learning opportunity on the pillars of fire prevention, protection, and all-hazards life safety education.” Trixie Lohrke, Board President of the Museum and Retired Battalion Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue.
While the first floor of the Museum will focus on historical preservation, the second floor will transform into the Educational Center and will feature hands-on exhibits, an interactive theatre, antique equipment, and a life-sized room complete with beds and fire poles, replicating how early firefighters lived and worked at the station. It will also cover other hazards, such as choking and suffocation, trips and falls, vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety, hygiene, and more.
####
About Dallas Firefighter’s Museum
The mission of the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum is to collect, preserve, and present the history and cultural heritage, honor fallen heroes of the Department, and provide fire prevention, protection, and all-hazards life safety education to the public, especially children. Learn more at www.dallasfiremuseum.org.
