Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,503 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 964 New WV Business Registrations for October 2021

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 964 new businesses statewide during the month of October 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of four new businesses, a 1.88% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Wirt, Summers and Monroe counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 15 new business entities registered in Pocahontas County in October 2021. In Wirt County, three businesses registered. Summers County saw 12 new business registrations and Monroe County registered nine new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Wood. Kanawha County successfully registered 104 businesses in October 2021. Monongalia County reported 95 business registrations. In Berkeley County, 83 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 49 new businesses register with Wood County totaling 36 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,061 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.24% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

WV One Stop Open for Business

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

All West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently open to the public for in-person services by walk-in or appointment. Appointments can be made online or by phone to visit our Capitol office, the WV One Stop Business Center, or our regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

Our office recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.

You just read:

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 964 New WV Business Registrations for October 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.