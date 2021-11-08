DCED Issues Statement Following Legislative Hearing Reaffirming the Importance of Governor Tom Wolf’s Executive Actions to Benefit Workers

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin issued a statement following the House Commerce Committee Hearing reaffirming the importance of Governor Tom Wolf’s recently issued executive order to protect the commonwealth’s workers, improve pay and paid sick leave.

“DCED works tirelessly to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work, and play. And one of the most important ways we can achieve that is to empower our workforce. When people are happier in their jobs and are more financially stable, they want to stay in Pennsylvania to raise their families and build communities. Having a committed and skilled workforce, in turn, attracts businesses that are looking to relocate or expand in Pennsylvania – a true win, win situation.

One of the best things businesses can do to make themselves as appealing as possible to potential workers is to provide family-sustaining wages and benefits, and commit to worker safety, career growth opportunities, and other worker-focused policies. And under this executive order, DCED will only invest in businesses that embody those core values of Pennsylvania’s economy – including the belief that our workers and their families deserve benefits that will improve their physical and mental well-being. Enhancing the well-being of our workforce will enhance the well-being of our economy.

Pennsylvania is the 18th largest economy in the world and our strategic location is second to none – we are a premier destination for businesses. But in this competitive landscape, we must do more. We need to support our workers and businesses by expanding benefits and protections that keep our workers here in Pennsylvania and attract workers and businesses from elsewhere. And those policies are exactly what this executive order is helping to expand.”

