Commercial Cleaning Services Company Offers 100 Percent Office Cleaning Guarantee

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney is proud to announce that the office cleaning services they provide in Sydney and neighbouring areas has a 100 percent guarantee. This is because their team of professional cleaners have been carefully vetted and well trained to surpass customer expectations with regards to reliability, quality, and customer service. Ensuring top quality office cleaning is essential because it can affect the first impression that clients will get when they visit the business premises. With more than two decades of experience in the cleaning business, Clean Group Sydney is confident in always providing office cleaning that is up to par with customer expectations, possibly even exceeding them.

Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney, explains, “We offer complete office cleaning solutions and services, with a special command in office and business cleaning. Other services we offer include industrial cleaning, gym cleaning, strata cleaning, warehouse cleaning, after builders cleaning, end of lease cleaning, bond cleaning, childcare cleaning, medical cleaning, janitorial cleaning, and disinfection cleaning.”

Clean Group Sydney is owned and operated by people who belong to the local community. Each day, they provide professional cleaning services for businesses, whether large or small, or in between. They fully understand the necessity of a clean office environment for better productivity, enhanced performance, workplace health and safety, great company culture, and excellent customer service.

Several factors make the office and commercial cleaning services provided by Clean Group Sydney stand out among the crowd. These things include the: truly effective elimination of dangerous viruses, bacteria and other germs through electrostatic spray disinfection; top quality cleaning service that is backed by a 100 percent guarantee; much less cleaning time, which means less disruption of work; use of high tech cleaning tools, materials, and equipment; dedicated account manager for every client to serve as a single point contact for easier communication and coordination; prevention of cross-contamination using colour-coded microfibre system and more; assurance that they are fully licensed, insured and bonded; competitive prices that will surely fit the client’s budget; and provision of a one-stop service.

One of the advanced cleaning equipment they use is the i-mop floor scrubber, which drastically reduces cleaning time for floors and other surfaces compared to the use of a wet mop. Its high cleaning speed is due to its twin counter-rotating brushes that are capable of providing 90 percent cleaner floors and other surfaces. It also has colour-coded accessories to prevent cross-contamination. With its very strong suction technology, the floor can be drier and cleaner in half the time.

Another advanced equipment that they use is the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which ensures that the indoor air quality is adequate to protect the health of the people who are using the office premises, including clients. This is because it is capable of filtering out air pollutants that can because of asthma attacks and other allergic reactions.

Their office cleaning services in Sydney has a number of elements that ensure a really clean office. Their services will range from deep cleaning to regular cleaning and they will custom fit the cleaning service to the specific needs and budget of the client. As part of their office cleaning services, they will provide complete dusting, from top to bottom in every space; proper segregation of rubbish; pressure washing and cleaning of the exterior of the office building; window and glass cleaning for both internal and external parts of the office; steam cleaning for rugs, carpets, upholstery, and office partitions; stripping and sealing of floors; cleaning of microwave and refrigerators; and machine floor scrubbing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r--8LWptk-0

Established over 20 years ago, Clean Group is made up of a team of more than 70 highly skilled and experienced cleaning professionals who have been providing cleaning services for a broad range of commercial properties, including offices, retail stores, malls, warehouses, childcare centres, hospitals, and more. All of their commercial cleaners have been properly trained on the use of safe and toxin-free cleaning processes using eco-friendly and quality cleaning chemicals to ascertain that the health of their customers are put at risk. Those who are interested in getting the services of dependable commercial cleaners in Sydney can check out the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:



Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

02 91607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

50 Pitt St

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

