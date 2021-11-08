Yoga Mat Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness among the new generation as well as elderly population regarding health benefits of yoga is driving the global yoga mat market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain.

Increasing investments by manufacturers of yoga mats to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats is expected to drive the demand for natural rubber in the next few years. These manufacturers are producing yoga mats made from sustainably harvested tree rubber, as these mats are less toxic compared to the polyvinyl chloride material-based yoga mats. The yoga mats made of natural rubber and jute fiber are highly durable and tactile.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/438

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading player in the global industry for active lifestyle apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment, selected Adyen as its key payments provider. . Adyen is expected to officially introduce Columbia Sportswear Company across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The strategic initiative would provide Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

The E-commerce segment held the largest market share of 52.9% in 2019. The increasing Internet penetration and accessibility and rising usage of smartphones in developing economies have driven the segment.

The natural rubber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats are driving the use of natural rubber for production of yoga mats.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global yoga mat market in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle are driving the yoga mat market in the region.

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/438

Emergen Research has segmented the global yoga mat market in terms of distribution channel, material, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/438

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Yoga Mat Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Yoga Mat Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity



4.2.2.2. Rising awareness about the health benefits of yoga



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of the raw material



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued…!

Overview of the yoga mat Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the yoga mat industry

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/438

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Electrophoresis Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrophoresis-market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market

Fiber Cement Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-cement-market

Plastic Adhesives Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-adhesives-market

Silicone Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicone-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.