Image One Named a 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Image One’s PerformanceROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One was recently named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 16th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.
Image One was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
Image One’s survey data showed the following:
In the Franchise Business Review survey of owners, the franchise scored very well across a number of categories. Scored out of 100 for each, Image One received an 86.5 in core values and an 84.7 in general satisfaction, with 93.3 precent saying they’d recommend the franchise to someone. Franchise Business Review is an objective third-party surveyor of franchise systems. Every active franchise owner was encouraged to participate in the survey and several dozen Image One owners took part.
“There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year’s list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees’ success.”
“We’re very pleased that our franchise owners are satisfied with the work they do,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “The best way to make our customers satisfied is by having us, as an organization, being happy to begin with. This helps us create a meaningful connection throughout the communities we serve. Franchisees are happy about the work they do and appreciate the support they receive from the Image One team.”
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
