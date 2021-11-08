PAM Studios Rome to host Official Opening and Tours in Partnership with the Rome International Film Festival, Nov. 14
Soft opening of Latina-owned, state-of-the-art production studio set to expand Film and TV opportunities for underserved communitiesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios, LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is excited to announce PAM Studios Rome is open for business and will host its official Opening with complimentary tours during the Rome International Film Festival on Sunday, Nov. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. Guests are also welcome to view Livingston Oden’s ‘Elora Dale’ pilot as part of the opening festivities and light bites will be provided.
This is PAM’s first satellite studio of several planned throughout the state. Located at 510 Broad Street, the 6,455 square-foot facility is in historic downtown Rome. The city provides a natural backlot of mountains and streams, as well as a historic town with intriguing architecture. The recently renovated historic, two-story building in downtown Rome offers unique production and office space with two sound studios.
WHAT: PAM Studios Rome Tours in Partnership with RIFF
PAM Studios Rome to host the official soft opening of the Latina-owned, state-of-the-art production studio set with official tours, pilot demo, champagne and appetizers.
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: PAM Studios Rome
510 Broad St.
Rome, GA 30161
To keep up with PAM Studios Rome, please visit pam-studios.com. For more information about RIFF, visit riffga.com.
