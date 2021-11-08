Nappy Roots in Partnership with PAM Studios to kick off RIFF with Reality Show Screening of ‘40 Akers & a Brew’
Rome community invited to attend an exclusive screening of the reality television series pilot on Thursday, Nov. 11ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots in partnership with PAM Studios Rome will kick off this year’s Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) with an exclusive screening of the docu-style reality-based television series ‘40 Akers & a Brew’ on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at PAM Studios Rome. Nappy Roots founders and show characters, Scales and Skinny Deville, will be in attendance to meet their fans. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.riffga.com.
The show features Nappy Roots as they set off on a road trip to craft breweries across the country, as they look to build their own brewery from the ground up. The band’s cult-like following of rural Americans takes viewers on a cross-cultural journey through ‘local celebrity’ interviews and hometown tourism that demonstrates any conversation can happen over a beer. Jam-packed with humor mixed with conversation, entrepreneurship and innovation, RIFF attendees will be the first audience to watch the show’s pilot.
Founded by Maria Guerra-Stoll, PAM Studios is a Latina-owned studio and media company founded in Atlanta. The company provides opportunities for women, Latinos and other minority groups to succeed in the film and television industry while ensuring their authentic stories are shared. The Rome Studio is the first under the PAM umbrella to open in the state.
WHAT: Nappy Roots and PAM Studios Rome unveils ‘40 Akers & a Brew'
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: PAM Studios Rome
510 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161
HOW: Tickets to this event and other RIFF events are included and fully accessible to those holding 2021 Patron Passes, passes are available for purchase at riffga.com
