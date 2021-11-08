Emergen Research Logo

Cold Plasma Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis & Business Opportunities by 2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cold plasma market registers a high growth rate, owing to the increasing demand from the plastic industry. Effective application of plastic and polymers requires good surface adhesion to achieve optimum mechanical properties and improve durability of plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly beneficial in altering the surface morphology, improving surface wettability characteristics, and enhancing bonded shear strength of plastic. The cold plasma technology is widely used in polymer and plastic industrial applications that require uniform, pore-free thin films with excellent physical, electric, mechanical, and chemical characteristics.

The Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma made an announcement about introduction of piezobrush PZ3, an innovative handheld plasma treatment device featuring the proprietary PDD technology of Relyon

The low-pressure cold plasma segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. In the semiconductor industry, the low-pressure cold plasma (vacuum plasma) technology is used for lead frame cleaning before die attach and PCB (printed circuit board) de-smearing. Furthermore, the low pressure cold plasma is deployed for decontamination purposes in food & beverage and medical industries and for alteration of specific surface properties in textile and polymer industries.

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

Regional Analysis of the cold plasma Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research report on the cold plasma market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the cold plasma business sphere.

Radical Highlights of the cold plasma Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the cold plasma market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the cold plasma market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cold Plasma Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cold Plasma Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from the plastic industry



4.2.2.2. Growth of the textile industry



4.2.2.3. Growing demand in wound healing



4.2.2.4. Safety concerns associated with food packaging



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial investment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

