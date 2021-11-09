big xyt partners with ETFbook to offer transparency in European ETF/Ps

big xyt logo ETFbook Logo

Partnership will consolidate all issued products and their liquidity across the fragmented landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, is pleased to announce its partnership with ETFbook, a leading ETF information and analytics platform, to provide daily fund data for their Liquidity Cockpit for ETFs solution.

big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit for ETFs solution provides a consolidated view of security metrics for global exchange traded funds (ETFs), derived from multiple sources, encapsulating national regulated trading venues, multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) including Request for Quote (RFQ) volume, and OTC/SI reported transactions, all disseminated through a single, standardised data feed.

This partnership provides granularity of the fund classification along multiple dimensions making it easier to identify available products across any segment or exposure. Combined with additional insights regarding tradability across virtually all European venues, investors get a more holistic picture on the full set of investment options.

Robin Mess, CEO and Co-founder of big xyt, commented: “Navigating these fragmented ETF markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily digestible information on available products with independent trading analysis and this partnership with ETFbook has enabled us to provide a unique insight into both primary and secondary market liquidity.”

Pawel Janus, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of ETFbook said: “We are very pleased to partner with big xyt on their ETF solutions. The ETF/ETP landscape evolves very rapidly in Europe with new products and new issuers, as well as with new asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, being launched all the time. Leveraging our expertise in classifying fund exposures and capturing primary activities enables big xyt to offer a unique service and great value add to the European ETF trading community.”

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading

and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on

demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory

standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

Navigating fragmented markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily

digestible information on trading analysis. The big xyt analytics platform responds to these

market challenges, and provides clients access to transparent, accurate and normalised data.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120

trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology

normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes,

comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

The Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, put the firm on the map as an independent reference for equity market structure and has also been a building block for more accurate benchmarking of global execution strategies. big xyt’s Open TCA (trading cost analysis) platform for execution analytics is redefining independent analysis with optimal flexibility for the user.

big xyt’s innovative analytics solutions are relevant for a broad range of use cases

including strategy development, performance trends and analysis, back testing, quantitative

research, and regulatory changes. The platform delivers information through a convenient and interactive user interface, and can be easily connected to their cloud-based platform via

APIs.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of

interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance.

For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com

About ETFbook

ETFbook is an independent data and analytics platform who consolidate European-domiciled ETF/ETP/ETC (including Crypto ETPs) data to provide analytics, leveraging granular fund classification, all delivered via an API and modern interactive web application. The core delivery includes performance and risk metrics, as well as daily estimation of primary flow activities at any level of aggregation from single product through asset subclasses or benchmarks, to ESG solutions. ETFbook’s clients include wealth managers, asset managers, ETF issuers, and market makers.

For more information on ETFbook, please visit :https://etfbook.com