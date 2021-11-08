Tire Agent and GoMobile Tires Announce Relationship to Launch Mobile Installation Services Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tire Agent , a fast-growing, technology-driven tire retailer has entered into a strategic relationship with GoMobile Tires to launch mobile tire installation in multiple key markets starting in Q1 2022.



Tire Agent is changing the way people purchase and replace tires by making the experience for consumers and fleets affordable with flexible payment options. With GoMobile Tires, the companies are answering the market demand for at-home and on-site installation, turning a premium white-glove service into an affordable option for car owners nationwide.

The demand for mobile services in the automotive industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, with convenience at the forefront of most consumers’ purchasing decisions. Tire Agent is adding mobile to its expansive offerings to help propel its growth to the next level. The company’s year-over-year growth is already an impressive 440% from Y1-Y2 and 132% from Y2-Y3 with an overall growth of 1154% since 2018, proving continued strength in the tire and automotive retail landscape.

As a result of the relationship, customers will be able to purchase tires through TireAgent.com and use GoMobile Tires for on-site mounting and balancing services through its franchisees in many cities throughout the United States.

Drivers no longer need to sit at the shop for hours waiting for tires to be replaced. With expertly trained technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, top-of-the-line tire installation service meets customers anywhere – home, work, or wherever needed most.

“Tire Agent was founded on the belief that consumers should get the best experience from affordability down to convenience. Whether you're a stay at home parent, an office worker with a packed schedule, or someone who is working an hourly job to put food on the table, most people don't have time to waste or a big budget to play with,” said Jared Kugel, CEO and founder of Tire Agent.

The service is designed to fit most budgets with Tire Agent’s multitude of payment options, so car owners do not have to sacrifice safety, quality, and convenience. Customers can purchase tires with as little as no money down with weekly or bi-weekly payments.

“The mobile business has become part of the culture for many communities globally. The value proposition is high for customers, and the quality of GoMobile Tires service is world-class with innovative technical solutions,” said Derek Naidoo, CEO of GoMobile Tires. “Our team is excited to work with TireAgent.com, and we look forward to opening up additional opportunities together."

Through this relationship, Tire Agent and GoMobile can ensure the highest quality of service and affordability for customers. Along with fast delivery and free shipping, courtesy of Tire Agent, consumers nationwide can drive safely on the road with confidence without breaking the bank.

About Tire Agent

Tire Agent is an online tire and wheel retailer changing the way people purchase and replace tires by making the experience for consumers and fleets seamless. We offer affordable tires for everyone through flexible payment options with our proprietary product, PayPair. Tire Agent is an authorized retailer for the majority of top-tier brands, allowing special deals and rebates to be passed on to customers. Enjoy fast delivery and free shipping from the only tire and wheel retailer offering the best in affordability, selection, and ease of purchase. Tire Agent is based in New York, New York. Learn more at https://www.tireagent.com/

About GoMobile Tires

GoMobile Tires is a national mobile tire company with franchise locations around the U.S. We provide the tire experience and expertise our customers deserve while taking the inconvenience out of the tire buying and installation process. GoMobile Tires is the simple solution; order today and install tomorrow at your home, office, or wherever you play. WE COME TO YOU. Learn more at https://gomobiletiresusa.com/ .

