Luxor Scientific, LLC expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Luxor Scientific, LLC (Luxor), a full-service clinical laboratory, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville. The more than $3.2 million investment will create 54 new jobs.

Serving clients nationwide, Luxor is a laboratory that specializes in infectious disease, immunology, integrated oncology and genetics, chemistry and hematology research. The company is comprised of recognized experts in providing cutting-edge scientific solutions to better serve the health care community.

Located at 1327 Miller Road in Greenville, Luxor’s expansion will increase the company’s research and development capacity to better serve its clientele.

The expansion is expected to be completed by April 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Luxor team should visit the company’s contact webpage.

QUOTES

“We are excited to continue Luxor Scientific’s growth and investment in Greenville. Our team has established itself as one of the best serving our community, and we are glad to be adding to our capability and to our numbers. We are ever thankful to Greenville County and the S.C. Department of Commerce for helping us make this expansion a reality.” -Luxor Scientific, LLC Chief Strategy Officer Jay Flanagan

“Luxor’s expansion highlights the tremendous success life sciences companies are experiencing throughout South Carolina. This investment will bring enhanced care and innovation to South Carolina’s health care community while also creating high-quality jobs in Greenville County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"When companies like Luxor Scientific, LLC operate in South Carolina and find success, it highlights the diversity of our state’s economy. We congratulate Luxor on this expansion in Greenville County and look forward to watching their continued work in South Carolina." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are always pleased when a homegrown company like Luxor chooses to expand here in Greenville County. Luxor’s leading-edge expertise in life sciences has made them a strong resource to our state and to communities across the country already, and we are delighted that they have chosen to continue that growth from right here in Greenville County.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows