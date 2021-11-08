Submit Release
Troopers Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Whiteford

Maryland State Police News Release

State Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Whiteford this morning. At approximately 6:30 a.m. troopers responded to the area of Whiteford Road and Quarry Road for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian, Kenneth Mark Smithson, 68, of Street, Maryland, was walking across Whiteford Road, just below the crest of a hill near Quarry Road. At the same time, a Toyota Rav4 was travelling north on Whiteford Road. The vehicle travelled over the crest of the hill, was unable to avoid Smithson and struck him. Smithson was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he later died.  

The operator of the Toyota remained on the scene. 

 

