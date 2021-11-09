MEXC Global & Bybit Bring Genopets, the World’s First Move-to-Earn NFT Game to Launchpad
Genopets, a free-to-play, NFT game that rewards players for being active, announces a partnership with leading digital asset exchanges MEXC Global & BybitSINGAPORE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genopets, a free-to-play, move-to-earn NFT mobile game that rewards players for staying active in their daily lives, has recently announced a partnership with leading digital asset exchanges MEXC Global and Bybit for their debut launch of $GENE token.
Genopets was born from the team’s vision to find a way to incentivize players to stay active, bridging the digital and physical world through a fun and rewarding mobile game that motivates users to take care of themselves.
Genopets is governed by $GENE tokens, used for both utility and governance. Players can vote on new in-game features, use $GENE to craft in-game items, and receive priority VIP access to new in-game content launches. To maximize earnings in Genopets, you will also need to acquire a Habitat NFT, a home for your Genopet.
Acquiring a Habitat unlocks daily $KI earnings for a player along with the ability to craft Crystals and other in-game Genopets NFTs. Staking $GENE can boost those rewards too.
All players can mint a baby Genopet for free and train alongside their digital spirit animal, an NFT unique to themselves that grows and evolves in game as players stay active in their daily lives. Players take care of their Genopet by taking care of themselves.
This unique use of GameFi is built on the Solana blockchain and contains a host of new features that have never been seen before in an NFT game: such as their dual-earning economy that enables sustainable free-to-play earning as well as the concept of move-to-earn.
“The idea for Genopets was born from our prior work in digital health exploring ways to provide passive income to individuals as an incentive to stay physically active,” said Albert Chen, co-founder and CEO of Genopets. Through the years, we remained steadfast in our vision for health-enabled passive income and are now realizing it through a move-to-earn NFT game.”
In Genopets players can:
*Earn crypto from staying active, converting step data from their mobile device and wearables into progress in-game;
*Level up their Genopet to be unique and diverse, increasing its rarity as it grows through four stages of evolution;
*Battle other Genopet owners in the Genoverse in PVP and PVE challenges;
*Craft in-game items like Crystal and Habitat NFTs that can be sold in NFT marketplaces.
The launch on MEXC Global and Bybit of Genopets is the exchanges’ second collaborative project since the announcement of their long-term strategic partnership, giving users across the two exchanges access to buy and sell the $GENE token.
Since the launch of CropBytes, the first project on the joint launchpad at the end of October, MEXC Global’s native $MX token spiked in price from around $1.50 to touch 90-day highs of $1.97 per token.
MEXC Global has built a strong reputation as an exchange for new and innovative projects, and has previously partnered with Solana, Avalanche, Algorand and many other large cryptocurrency projects to help them to establish better decentralized ecosystems and to grow and develop.
Bybit is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges offering cryptocurrency spot and derivatives (futures and options) trading, earning and staking products, as well as API support for institutional and quantitative funds’ market-making activities. Bybit is regularly ranked as one of the top 3 derivatives exchanges in the world. (Source: CoinGecko).
With two world-class cryptocurrency exchanges partnering, and with the recent price increases in Bitcoin as bull market conditions return, MEXC Global and Bybit will help to invest in more and more quality decentralized projects, in order to boost their services and benefit their combined user base of more than 10 million people.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services.
The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, DeFi and Dual Asset mining products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
For more information please visit: www.bybit.com
About Genopets
Genopets is the world’s first Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game that makes it fun and rewarding to live an active lifestyle. Built on Solana, Genopets integrates your daily activity in real life with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so you can turn your real-life actions into expansive gameplay and earn crypto while doing it.
The sale of $GENE tokens is not available to U.S. Persons (as defined by Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933) or to persons located in a sanctioned country as provided by OFAC.
