Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players
Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%,
The latest research on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027.
The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.
Further key findings
In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.
The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.
Recently, in December 2019, the opening generic version of the blood thinner Eliquis received approval by the U.S. FDA. The drug is anticipated to provide quality treatment alternatives at affordable prices, especially for recurrent AFib patients, by reducing the risk of recurrence.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The all-inclusive report on the Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.
Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Device
Surgical Devices
Maze Surgery
Catheter Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Conventional RF Ablation Catheters
Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters
Cryoablation
Microwave Based Catheter Ablation
Laser Based Catheter Ablation
Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories
Non-Surgical Devices
Electric Cardioversion
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheter
Conventional Diagnostic Catheters
Fixed Diagnostic Catheters
Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
Advanced Diagnostic Catheters
Mapping and Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders
Access Devices
Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
Table Of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of heart diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing demand of the minimally invasive procedures
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement
4.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3.1.1. High Cost of devices
4.4. Technological Insights
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Device
5.1.1.1. Surgical Devices
5.1.1.1.1. Maze Surgery
5.1.1.1.2. Catheter Ablation
5.1.1.1.3. Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
5.1.1.1.3.1. Conventional RF Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.1.3.2. Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.1.4. Cryoablation
5.1.1.1.5. Microwave Based Catheter Ablation
5.1.1.1.6. Laser Based Catheter Ablation
5.1.1.1.7. Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories
5.1.1.2. Non-Surgical Devices
5.1.1.2.1. Electric Cardioversion
5.1.1.2.2. EP Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.2.3. EP Diagnostic Catheter
5.1.1.2.4. Conventional Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.1.2.4.1. Fixed Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.1.2.4.2. Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.1.2.5. Advanced Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.1.2.6. Mapping and Recording Systems
5.1.1.2.7. Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders
5.1.1.2.8. Access Devices
5.1.1.2.9. Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
5.1.1.2.10. Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
5.1.2. Drugs
5.1.2.1. Dabigatran (Pradaxa)
5.1.2.2. Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)
5.1.2.3. Apixaban (Eliquis)
5.1.2.4. Edoxaban (Savaysa)
5.1.2.5. Warfarin (Coumadin)
5.1.2.6. Others
Continued…!
