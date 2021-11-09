Business Reporter: The future of retail is hybrid
How the pandemic has reshaped partnerships between brands and retailersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Vladi Shlesman, Managing Director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor explains how the relationship between brands and retailers has changed during the pandemic and what the new growth areas are.
Although, in the early days of the pandemic, brands found the shift to e-commerce challenging, the obstacles that they have overcome have made them more resilient and digitally advanced. As consumers have learnt to appreciate the convenience of e-commerce, they also demonstrate some pent-up appetite for physical stores, the future of shopping is likely to be hybrid. Therefore, both retailers and brands should aim to offer a wide range of mixed customer journeys combining the physical and virtual aspects of shopping including information on local availability among product content, as well as click-and-collect options or an opportunity to reserve online for fitting in the store.
The focus on online sales has turned inventory decisions, marketing budgeting and the personalisation of the customer experience into data-driven exercises, while data has also presented new opportunities to rethink the relationship between brands and retailers. Brands now increasingly see themselves as the business partners of retailers resulting in a mutually beneficial relationship, where retailers are supporting brands with data and brands involve retailers in discussions about business strategy. ChannelAdvisor’s robust Brand Analytics solution is a great way for multi-channel brands to manage their online distribution, as well as the ways they collaborate with retailers across a wide range of marketing and sales channels.
