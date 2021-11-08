Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Adoption of minimally invasive techniques, technological advancements, substantial prevalence of rhinosinusitis

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic rhinosinusitis is primarily characterized by nasel blockage, inflammation of the sinus and nasel linings, facial pain along with rhinorrhea and loss of sense of smell. Effective treatment includes improvement in sinus outflow, enhancement of mucociliary clearance and elimination of inflammation and local infection among other associated treatments

Development and manufacture of proficient sinusitis drugs are likely to be highly demanded for efficient treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis as, pollutants, fungal infections and allergies immensely contribute to the rising incidence of rhinosinusitis. Moreover, growing prevalence of growing prevalence of chronic asthma, inflammation of mucosal linings of the nasal passage, and cases of paranasal sinuses are expected to fuel the growth prospects of chronic rhinosinusitis market in the forecast period.

A recent market intelligence study on the Chronic Rhinosinusitis market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Chronic Rhinosinusitis market for the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Chronic Rhinosinusitis market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology. Unbiased perspective on present day and yesteryear trends included in the research aims at saving the product owners from making wrong business decisions

Companies profiled in the global Chronic Rhinosinusitis market:

AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Ivax Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, SinuSys Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Acclarent among other companies

Further Key Highlights

Xolair (Omalizumab) manufactured by Novartis, was approved in August 2020, by European Commission (EC). The product development is attributed to treat severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Due to considerable employability of antibiotics and their effectiveness in efficiently treating chronic rhinosinusitis, antibiotics product segment held largest market share of 41.6% in 2019 and is likely to dominate the industry during 2019-2027

Immune deficiency disease segment in the disease outlook registered highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2019 whereas, anatomical differences disease segment accounted for largest market share of approximately 37.5% owing to increase in prevalence of target disease across the globe

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research have segmented Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market on the basis of product, disease type, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Steroids

Topical Nasal Steroid

Systemic Steroids

Nasal Irrigation

Hypertonic and Isotonic Saline

Steroid Nasal Irrigation

Topical Antibiotic Therapy

Surgical Based

Ethmoidectomy

Endoscopic Intranasal Intervention

Others

Antibiotics

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate

Clindamycin

Sulfamethoxazole

Levofloxacin

Macrolide Therapy

Antifungal Therapy

Key Features of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

