Global USB Type-C Market for Airline Industry to Grow with Increasing Availability of Phones with Type-C Charging Capability and Attain Revenue of USD 17,064.4 Thousand by 2028

Key Companies Covered in the USB Type-C Market for Airline Industry Research Report Are Astronics Corporation, AAR Corp., Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (True Blue Power), Imagik Corporation, Appareo Systems, LLC, Burrana, IFPL Group Limited, Inflight Canada, Kid-Systeme GmbH, Eirtech Aviation Services, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the total number of passengers carried through air transport increased from 1.674 Billion in 2000 to 4.397 Billion in 2019. Moreover, in other statistics by the World Bank, the registered air transport carrier departures worldwide increased from 22,008,658 in the year 2000 to 37,461,913.819 in the year 2019. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the total number of shipments (year-to-date) of airplanes increased from 2020 units in the year 2010 to 2658 units in the year 2019.

Research Nester has recently released a report on global USB Type-C market for airline industry , which includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period 2019 to 2028. In addition, the numerous insights provided in the report offer its readers a better idea about the overview of the market. Besides this, the report also contains a detailed analysis of the key strategies adopted by the key players who are operating in the market.

The sales of aircraft over the years increased significantly, along with an increase in the number of air passengers worldwide. Moreover, the rise in the number of smartphones released over the past few years with the capability of being charged with USB Type-C, witnessed a massive increase, which is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. For instance, between the years 2015 and 2020, the share of smartphones with USB Type-C capability, increased from around 5% in 2015 to close to 75% in 2020. The global USB Type-C market for airline industry garnered a revenue of USD 10,440 Thousand in 2019 and is further expected to reach USD 17064.4 Thousand in 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3250

The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in North America recorded revenue of USD 3236.4 Thousand in 2019, whereas, the market in the Asia Pacific attained USD 3,027.6 Thousand in the same year and is further projected to garner the largest market revenue by the end of 2028 by recording a value of USD 5460.7 Thousand. The market in the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The market in North America is segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the U.S. is expected to hold the largest market share and further grow with the highest CAGR of 12.2% throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst these, the market in China is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 2513 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 1332.1 Thousand in 2019. The market in Vietnam, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of USB Type-C Market for Airline Industry Report

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global USB Type-C market for airline industry is segmented by port type into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1, USB 3.2, and others. Out of these, the USB 2.0 segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment held a market revenue of USD 8,352 Thousand in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 11,238.5 Thousand by the end of 2028. The USB 3.2 segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow notably by CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-3250

The market is also segmented by aircraft type into commercial aircraft, private, and others. Out of these, the commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue throughout the forecast period and further reach market revenue of USD 13,516.4 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 7,966.5 Thousand in 2019 by growing at a highest CAGR of 12.7%.

The global USB Type-C market for airline industry is also segmented by application.

Global USB Type-C Market for Airline Industry, Segmentation by Application

Charging

Entertainment

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the leading players in the global USB Type-C market for airline industry are Astronics Corporation, AAR Corp., Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (True Blue Power), Imagik Corporation, Appareo Systems, LLC, Burrana, IFPL Group Limited, Inflight Canada, Kid-Systeme GmbH, Eirtech Aviation Services, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market Segmentation by Core (Solid, and Hollow Core); by Transmission Mechanism (Index, and Bandgap Guiding); by Application (Sensors, Lasers, Telecommunication, and Others); and by End-Use Industry (Optics, Biotechnology, Astronomy, Medicine, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Particle Counter Market Segmentation by Type (Airborne, Liquid, Dust, and Others); by Installation (Portable, Tabletop, and Others); by Application (Air Quality Monitoring, Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring, and Others); by End User; and by Distribution Channel– Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

United States (US) Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market by POS System Type (Mobile/Portable POS Terminals, Traditional POS System, Cloud POS System, Self-Service Kiosk POS System, and Others); by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise); and by Restaurant Type {Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Full-Service Restaurants (FSR), and Others} – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Wearable Sun & Light Tracker Market Segmentation by Spectrum Range {UVA (315-400nm), UVB (280-315nm), and UVC (100-280nm)}; and by Wearable Type (Handheld, Band, Strap, Stickers, Clip-Ons, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segmentation by Installation (Outdoor, Wearable, and Others); and by End-User (Residential, Government, Industrial, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919