Global Enotourism market to Hit $29.59 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in government initiatives, increase in disposable income, and expansion of travel and tourism industry drive the growth of the global enotousism market. The market across Europe dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown in some countries, which affected every industry including enotourism market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enotourism market generated $8.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $29.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in government initiatives, increase in disposable income, and expansion of travel and tourism industry drive the growth of the global enotousism market. However, lack of awareness and strict regulations of government hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in wine consumption in Asia-Pacific and South American regions and distinct cultural heritage at the local and regional levels are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown in some countries, which affected every industry including enotourism market. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown hindered the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.
  • However,  the demand for enotourism is expected to increase as the demand for recreational activities would surge post-pandemic.  


 The report segments the global enotourism market on the basis of tour type, traveler type, age group, and region.

Based on tour type, the self-guided tour segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the private guided tours segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of traveler type, the solo segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the group segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

The global enotourism market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

 The global enotourism market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 290 Wine Shuttle, A Great Oregon Wine Tour, Arblaster and Clarke Wine Tours, Bulgaria Wine Tours, Burdick Vineyard Tours, California Wine Tours, Cloud Climbers Jeep and Wine Tours, Discover Texas Wine Tours, Grape Escapes Wine Tours, and Iowa Wine Tours Inc.

