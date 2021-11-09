Business Reporter: Why budgeting for physical and home office connectivity is key
Reliable networks can make or break the shift to the hybrid workplaceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jaya Deshmukh, Executive Vice President – Strategy and Transformation at Colt Technology Services, talks about the lessons that the pandemic has taught us regarding the importance of connectivity, as well as about how businesses need to adopt a more systematic approach to make hybrid work – a combination of remote and on-site – a reality.
During the pandemic families were jostling for the bandwidth that consumer-grade packages had to offer. However, the imminent – if partial – shift back to the office is expected to put unprecedented strain on office connectivity without completely freeing home networks from the extra traffic. While during the pandemic HR leaders indicated that poor technology and infrastructure is the biggest barrier to effective remote working, the lack of reliable enterprise networks and a systematic approach to securing high-capacity home office connectivity may become the main impediments to the efficient communication and collaboration between on-site and remotely working staff.
In the present business environment characterised by VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity), where the volume of internet traffic may change significantly between different time periods, it’s also crucial that businesses have access to scalable connectivity that they can dial up and down as and when needed.
Thanks to both a wide adoption of cloud-computing and large swathes of the workforce accessing corporate systems on their own devices through home networks, the security perimeter of a company has become diffuse and, consequently, harder to protect. Therefore, finding a connectivity partner such as Colt offering SASE (secure access service edge) that consolidates networking and security functions in a single integrated cloud service, alongside with related training and support services is key to a sound and sustainable cybersecurity posture.
