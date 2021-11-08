5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. In March 2021, AT&T Inc. announced plans to acquire 80MHz C-band spectrum to complement its 5G network on low-band for delivering high speeds network connectivity. Introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations.

Increasingly stringent government regulations to improve standard of smart cities with respect to various application such as smart parking, monitoring cities with drones, security surveillance, and network connectivity services is expected to fuel adoption of 5G fixed wireless access going ahead. Low latency operation, need for higher security, high traffic density, high accuracy positioning are also expected to fuel growth of the global 5G fixed wireless access market during the forecast period. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (C spire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

graphic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

