Polyurethane Market Research by 2026 | PU Industry Share, Growth and Future Trends Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in polyurethane market are Tosoh Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc., Lanxess, BASF, Huntsman, Foampartner Group, Rogers Corporation, Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Future Foam, Inc, and other players profileds

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global polyurethane market is set to hit USD 87,635.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for furniture from urban areas will be one of the key growth drivers of this market. The furniture industry is rapidly expanding owing to speedy urbanization and a general change in the lifestyle of people living in cities.

Polyurethane (PUR or PU) is widely utilized in furniture applications, primarily for cushioning and bedding purposes. This will be one of the most prominent polyurethane market trends, which will get further augmented by housing development activities across the world. Moreover, the construction of commercial spaces will also play an important in fueling the demand for PU, which will augur well for the PUR market during the forecast period. The value of this market stood at USD 55,205.9 million in 2018





Valuable Properties of PU to Spike Its Adoption in Different Industries

Polyurethane is a type of polymer formed as a result of the reaction between polyols and isocyanate. The polyurethane market research highlights the highly useful properties including hardness, electrical insulation, flexibility, resistance to abrasion, and ruggedness under inhospitable weather conditions. The polymer is also available in the form of foams, elastomers, fibers, and surface coatings. These qualities have made PUR a highly demanded commodity across the industrial spectrum. For instance, this polymer is widely applied in automobiles as it can be converted into foam. In construction, PU is extensively utilized in sealants, adhesives, and coatings. Since these are thriving industries, demand for polyurethane is likely to climb and accelerate the polyurethane market growth in the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polyurethane-pu-market-101801





Companies Covered in the Polyurethane Market Report by Fortune Business Insights ™ are :

Tosoh Corporation

Eurofoam Group

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc.

Lanxess

BASF

Huntsman

Foampartner Group

Rogers Corporation

Fxi-Foamex Innovations

Future Foam, Inc

Other Players





North America to Lead the Pack; Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share



North America generated a revenue of USD 13,504.7 million in 2018 and is, therefore, projected to dominate the polyurethane market share. Being one of the largest consumers of PUR owing to prosperous construction and automotive industries, the US will lead the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is slated to hold a sizeable share in the market owing to growth in the construction and furniture industries, mainly in China, where PU is highly utilized.

On account of its high shock resistance properties, this polymer is also witnessing rising demand in the expanding automotive and transport industries in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, advancements in machinery and furniture manufacturing will boost the demand for PUR in the region. Increasing demand for PUR in construction will be the major driver for this market in South America, the Middle East & Africa, with Brazil and Saudi Arabia taking the lead.









Increasing Focus on Innovation to Stimulate Competition

The polyurethane market analysis reveals that competition in this market will be characterized by growing attention of players towards developing innovative products. This will aid them to consolidate their position in the market and widen their product offerings.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/polyurethane-pu-market-101801





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading polyurethane market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the polyurethane market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the polyurethane market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/polyurethane-pu-market-101801





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Key Insights Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Rigid Foam Flexible Foam Molded Foam Elastomers Adhesives & Sealants Coatings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Furniture Construction Electronics Automotive & Transportation Packaging Footwear Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polyurethane-pu-market-101801





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fluoroelastomer Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers [FKM], Fluorosilicone Elastomers [FVMQ], and Perfluorocarbon Elastomers [FFKM]), By End-Use (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Window Film Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sun Control Films, Decorative Film, Safety & Security Film, Privacy Film, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, (Residential and Commercial), Marine and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™