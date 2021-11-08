Tissue Paper Market Trends in 2021 | Global Size, Share and Forecast 2026; Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in tissue paper market are Cascades Tissue Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, CMPC Tissue SA, Svenska Cellulosa AB, WEPA Group, Unicharm Corporation, Hengan Group, Sofidel Group, Kimberly-Clark, and more players profiled in this research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global tissue paper market size is expected to reach USD 102.57 Billion by 2026, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2026. This is ascribable to factors such as impetus on product innovation and increasing demand for products from healthcare sector. The report further observes that the market was worth USD 65.66 Billion in 2019.

Tissue paper is the most common and versatile product that is used across several industries. They are commonly used as bathroom tissue, facial tissue, napkins, and household tissue, among others. It is on records that the paper was invented by the Chinese people dating back to 6th Century AD. However, it gained popularity only in the 14th Century when the Imperial Court of the Ming Dynasty extensively used it for manufacturing purposes. In addition to this, the average number of sheets that are present per roll rakes up to over two hundred to thousand. The use of tissue papers has highly soared today across the globe. Moreover, there is a toilet paper aboard on the International Space Station too.

List of the Companies Operating in the Tissue Paper Market are:

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

WEPA Group (Germany)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Hengan Group (China)

Sofidel Group (Italy)

Kimberly-Clark (KCWW) (U.S.)

Cascades Tissue Group (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (China)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Canada)

Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.)

First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.)

Drivers and Restraints:

Product Innovation to Aid Growth

Several companies operating in the market are coming up with innovative products to cater to the increasing demand of the consumers. They are completely focused on offering unique designs and better product to gain major chunk of the market share. In addition to this, improvement in softness and absorption capacity of the sanitary napkins to limit skin irritation problems is looked after that is expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Bunzl R3 unveiled its latest brand, Right Choice.

According to the company, the brand will involve novel line of towel, napkins, and tissue products that are priced at a competitive price to consolidate its position in the global market place. Furthermore, it includes several types of bath and facial tissue along with single-fold, multi-fold, and kitchen roll towels bringing value-added products at the disposal of the consumers.

Segmentation:

Toilet Tissue Paper Sale through Supermarkets & Hypermarkets to Surge Augmented Demand

Toilet tissue paper sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel is anticipated to hold highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as availability of several types of products in a single store facilitating customer convenience. Additionally, the benefits of discounts and freebies in the stores that attracts the consumers to frenzy buying will bode well for the market growth. The online store segment, on the other hand, will witness significant growth backed by emergence of e-commerce industry.

Regional Analysis:

High Production of Products in Asia-Pacific to Promote Growth

Among the regions, Asia-pacific is anticipated to remain at the forefront and register highest global tissue paper market revenue during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as high production capacity of the tissue paper products in countries such as China and India. Furthermore, large population base and high disposable income will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific was worth USD 22.59 billion in 2019 and is likely to expand in the forthcoming years.

The market in North America is likely to foresee growth during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as growing consumption of toilet paper in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the high growth of hospitality sector in the region will drive the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

CMPC’s Acquisition Strategy to Bolster Demand

In August 2019, CMPC announced its plan to acquire SEPAC, a company involving brands such Duetto and Paloma. The acquisition is expected to consolidate CMPC’s position in Brazil by helping expand its overall production capacity to gain a major chunk of the potential tissue business in the marketplace.

