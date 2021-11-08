Global Organic Dinnerware Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 7.5% and Surpass $1,557.13 Million during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 – Exclusive Report [146 Pages] By Research Dive

The global organic dinnerware market is projected to witness accelerating growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for organic eco-friendly and organic products among consumers around the globe. By type, the plates sub-segment is estimated to be most profitable by 2028. Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is expected to observe fastest growth in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive, the global organic dinnerware market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,557.13 million by 2028, and grow at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). The comprehensive report provides a brief summary of the present market scenario comprising key aspects of the market such as growth factors, lucrative growth opportunities, and restraining factors. Besides, the report provides all the organic dinnerware market trends, COVID-19 impact on the market, and market estimations making it easier, helpful, and useful for the new participants to understand the market.

Market Dynamics

As per our analysts, consumers are highly preferring eco-friendly products, which is rising the demand for organic dinnerware across the globe. Besides, variety, quality, and the nature of dinnerware are connected with the culture, religion, cuisine, and occasion, and cuisine which is leading to the increasing adoption of organic dinnerware across the globe. All these factors are predicted to boost the growth of the organic dinnerware market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for ceramic based dinnerware that are made of earthenware, porcelain, pottery, paper clay, and stoneware among consumers are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market by 2028. However, organic dinnerware are expensive and are thus non-affordable for people in the developing nations worldwide, which is estimated to restrict the market growth in the projected timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Organic Dinnerware Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global organic dinnerware market growth. The low growth of the market is majorly due to the lockdown restrictions, travel restrictions, and disruption in supply chain of organic dinnerware. Contrarily, people at home are greatly focusing more on home renovations and cooking along with online shopping which is driving the demand for organic dinnerware during the pandemic period. Moreover, some key vendors operating in the organic dinnerware industry are expecting positivity post pandemic. According to some vendors, natural design style of tableware such as ocean leaf-shaped tableware, blue cups, and others are expected to be trending post-pandemic crisis.

Plates Sub-segment to Dominate in the Market

By type, the plates sub-segment is anticipated to observe dominant growth and garner a revenue of $720.49 million by 2028. This is mainly because organic dinnerware plates are gaining popularity among the hotels and restaurants due to the growing trends of organic bowls and plates that are eco-friendly, chemical free, and are made with natural elements.

Commercial Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By distribution channel, the commercial sub-segment valued for $495.28 million in 2020 and is expected to account for the majority of market share over the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the rapidly growing commercial sectors especially the hospitality sector. In addition, the increase in number of hotel startups such as OYO rooms and Fabhotels have increased the adoption of organic dinnerware, which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2028.

Asia Pacific Region to Observe Fastest Growth

By region, the Asia Pacific organic dinnerware market growth is projected to garner a revenue of $495.17 million by 2028 and witness fastest growth over the forecast period. The rapid growth in the region can be attributed to the changing lifestyle, increasing brand conscious customers coupled with the rising demand for organic products. In addition, customers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly adopting e-commerce for online shopping, which is projected to bolster the regional market growth in the coming future.

Some of the Prominent Market Players of the Global Organic Dinnerware Market are -

Hermes

Meissen Royal Doulton Herend Wedgwood Lenox Guy Degrenne Royal Worcester EKOBO Corelle

For instance, in June 2021, Lenox Corporation, a leading provider of tableware & giftware, acquired the leading marketer of tabletop & food preparation products, Oneida Consumer LLC, to expand Lenox’s business and wide-range of products including, flatware, cutlery, and dinnerware.

