Global Radiodermatitis Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $561.7 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021-2028 – Exclusive Report [169 Pages] By Research Dive

The global radiodermatitis market is expected to experience an expeditious growth by 2028, owing to the surging cases of cancer worldwide. The tropical product sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial. The North America region is predicted to dominate in the global industry.

According to the report, the global radiodermatitis market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $561.7 million, growing expeditiously at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

According to the report, the global radiodermatitis market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $561.7 million, growing expeditiously at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the Market

Surging cases of cancer around the globe and the increasing adoption of radiotherapy among people are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. But lack of information exposure about acute or chronic radiodermatitis among people living in low income or underdeveloped countries is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing awareness among people living in developed countries concerning the enhancement of their quality of life and enormous expansion of healthcare establishments across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a negative impact on the growth of the global radiodermatitis market due to the prevalence of lockdowns across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of factories and industries, creating redundant disruption for both sellers and buyers. The supply and distribution channel of radiodermatitis products were adversely distorted, leading to the declined growth of the market during pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on product, distribution channel, and region.

By product, the tropical sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and generate a revenue of $380.2 million during the forecast period. Surging demand for wound care options and availability of wide range of products like topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, etc. are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.





By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy sub-segment is predicted to have the largest market share and generate a revenue of $243.6 million during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and elevated outpatient services provided by the sub-segment is expected to accelerate their growth during the forecast period.





By region, the North America radiodermatitis market is anticipated to have the largest market share and generate a revenue of $155.0 million during the forecast period. Increasing cases of cancer and availability of advanced innovative products in this region are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players of the Radiodermatitis Market

AceTech

3M Company

HARTMANN

KeraNetics, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Stratpharma

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Molnlycke

InterMed S.A.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

For instance, in June 2020, BioVentureHub, a Sweden-based medical technology company specializing in drugs, devices, digital health and diagnostics, collaborated with Molnlycke, a dominant medical technology company, in order to bolster innovation opportunities and drug-device therapies for a better future.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

