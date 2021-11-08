IoT Connectivity Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028,

The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for IoT controlled devices in smart manufacturing, smart kitchen appliances, smart transportation, and smart grid systems. Rapid increase of IoT connectivity deployment in various applications such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth connectivity, cellular networks, satellite networks, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi connectivity are other key factors contributing significantly to global market growth. Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing focus on enhancing consumer experience and to provide improved data security and high-speed network connectivity as well as to improve support and maintenance services has been boosting deployment of IoT connectivity more recently. The study on the Global IoT Connectivity Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The IoT Connectivity market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the IoT Connectivity industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall IoT Connectivity industry. Rising focus on enhancing customer experience, enhancement of utility and networking in support and maintenance of organizations are other factors driving growth of the Internet of Things connectivity market in the region, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global signal conditioning modules market in 2020. Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Increasing automation in industries. In March 2021, Telefónica Tech, which is the unit that encompasses the digital businesses of Cloud, Cybersecurity, and IoT & Big Data & Blockchain; Fibocom Wireless Inc., which is the world's leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the IoT sector, and aitos.io, which is a technology start-up focused on the integration of IoT and Blockchain technologies, signed a collaboration agreement to create joint solutions that combine Internet of Things and Blockchain technologies.

Technological advancements in communications and to deploy 5G networks and satellite networks to cater to rising demand for high-speed connectivity are factors also expected to fuel growth of the global Internet of Things connectivity market during the forecast period. Smart energy & utility segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the IoT connectivity market in 2020. Increasing traction and popularity of smart devices and home appliances with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and AI systems is boosting revenue growth of the building and home automation segment.

Major companies in the market include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Jasper Technologies, Inc. (Cisco), AT&T Inc., Telefónica, S.A., Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Verizon Communications, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, and Hologram Inc.

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Grid

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education and Healthcare

Defense &Aerospace

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global IoT Connectivity market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global IoT Connectivity market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

