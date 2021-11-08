Submit Release
32nd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards Scheduled for Nov. 23 

STOWState Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and other officials will recognize heroic acts of bravery by Massachusetts firefighters during the 32nd Annual Firefighter of the Year Heroic Awards later this month.

The premier annual event for the Massachusetts fire service will take place at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Seventeen individuals and four groups representing the departments of Attleboro, Brewster, Brockton, Carver, Dartmouth, Harwich, Kingston, Lynnfi­eld, New Bedford, Springfi­eld, Saugus, Somerville, Sutton, and Worcester will be recognized. WCVB-TV anchor Doug Meehan will emcee the event.

Guests will include family members, previous award recipients, elected officials, fire chiefs from across the Commonwealth, and members of the public safety community.

DATE:                       Tuesday, November 23, 2021

TIME:                        10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

PLACE:                     Mechanics Hall, 321 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608

VISUALS:                 Ladder trucks and flag framing the entrance of Mechanics Hall, fire department honor guards and ceremonial bag pipers, music, posting of colors

Please note that all state and local COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Face masks are required inside of Mechanics Hall.

