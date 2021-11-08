Global Smart Highway Construction Market to Garner $104.77 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in number of vehicles among emerging countries, surge in international trade among the developing nations, rise in road traffic injuries, and increase in smart city initiatives have boosted the growth of the global smart highway construction market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, around two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic halted majority of the construction activities including smart highway.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart highway construction market generated $20.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $104.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in number of vehicles among emerging countries, surge in international trade among the developing nations, rise in road traffic injuries, and increase in smart city initiatives have boosted the growth of the global smart highway construction market. However, lack of technical expertise and high initial and maintenance cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of smart vehicles and increase in advance technology among the transportation industry are expected to open new opportunities in the future.



Download Sample PDF (265 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3297

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic halted majority of the construction activities including smart highway due to lack of workforce and risk of infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

On the contrary, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the construction activities are expected to get back on track, which will increase smart highway construction activities.

The report segments the global smart highway construction market on the basis of solution, deployment, technology, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Highway Construction Market Request Here

Based on solution, the monitoring and detection systems segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. However, the on-premise segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global hospital information system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3297

Leading Players:

The global hospital information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd, AT&T Inc., ALE International, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



IoT in Commercial Construction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Civil Engineering Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Building Panels Material Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Construction stone market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: