Nut Milk Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment, Revenue Analysis, 2027
Growing consumption of the lactose-free cereal-based dairy products, vegan food practice and growth in the Cosmetics sectorNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 48.46 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. The product are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, LI, phenylketonuria, radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Nut Milk has been a great alternative, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.
Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Besides, high calcium and multivitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D with riboflavin, calories, the Nut Milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.
Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.
• A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products
• Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic product. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Nut Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.
• In 2017, Danone, a France-based food conglomerate, announced its acquisition of the plant-based dairy producer, named WhiteWave Foods.
• In October 2019, Blue Diamond, a US-based co-operative launched a new beverage portfolio comprising Almond extract, naming Almond Breeze Almondmilk in Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor.
• In April 2018, Starbucks India introduced its Nut Milk line ups to its non-dairy milk roster. Due to the huge demand for the plant-based alternatives of dairy, the Seattle-based coffee house chain launched this product line up in India.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Soy Milk
• Nut Milk
• Coconut Milk
• Rice Milk
• Oat Milk
• Hemp Milk
• Cashew Milk
• Hazelnut Milk
• Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Supermarket & Hypermarket
• Online Retails
• Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Powder
• Liquid
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Food & Beverages
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food
• Personal Care
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Key Highlights in the Report:
• Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.
• It provides useful information about the global Nut Milk industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.
• Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Nut Milk market are all covered in this report.
• Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research.
