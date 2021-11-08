Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products

Emergen Research Logo

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Surge in application in agriculture sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.

Near infrared spectroscopy helps in identifying healthy and infected seeds. It can also classify the degree to which seeds are infected. Near infrared spectroscopy is an accurate and non-destructive detection method with potential for quality control of seeds and safety assessment, which drives its demand in agricultural industry. However, high cost of near infrared spectroscopy devices and lack of awareness are some factors hindering market growth.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis, The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Near infrared spectroscopy is among the most widely used analytical techniques in control of food and quality testing. Contamination of food is the most common cause of concerns globally. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 200 types of diseases as a result of consumption of contaminated food every year. It is also estimated that more than 600 million people fall ill from intake of unsafe food and approximately 420,000 die every year due to the same. Contaminated food is a major cause of concern and application of near infrared spectroscopy to test the quality of food is driving growth of the near infrared spectroscopy market revenue.

Important the study on Near Infrared Spectroscopy market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Top Companies Operating in the Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Horiba Ltd., and Lumex Instruments.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Product research:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near infrared spectroscopy market on the basis of modality, technology, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Medical uses

Astronomical Spectroscopy

Remote Monitoring

Agriculture

Particle Measurement

Material Science

Industrial uses

Others

Regional analysis of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market by 2027?

