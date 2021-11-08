Please Connect Me extends digital home companion service to help customers with home utility management
Please Connect Me's free digital companion now includes ongoing management of home utilities, in addition to setting up of services when moving into a home.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its partnership with home technology provider Ideavate, Please Connect Me has today announced that their free digital home companion will now encompass ongoing management of home utilities, in addition to the setting up of services when first moving into a property.
Whilst moving into a property can be a particularly busy and stressful time, the ongoing management of household services like energy, broadband and insurance brings its own headaches and can cost significant, and unnecessary, time and money.
It has been well documented that UK consumers routinely overpay on their energy bills to the tune of billions of pounds per year, and this concern is compounded when it comes to broadband – with customers seeing hikes of up to 89%* on monthly broadband costs when their contracts end.
The latest tech update from Please Connect me and Ideavate is a direct attempt to counter this. Users of the service are provided with a digital dashboard upon moving into the property – which now includes these ongoing capabilities:
- Automatic identification of the date on which prices change for customers with energy, internet or home insurance plans
- Automatic alerts to customers that action is needed.
- A range of convenient options to find and move to an appropriate new deal, including online price comparison and call booking for customers who want a little more guidance.
Dan Munro, CEO of Please Connect Me believes that in the face of the current UK energy crisis, developments like these are more relevant than ever:
“Customers stuck on undesirable plans and pricing over the winter period can use our utility management dashboard to get the quickest access to new offers, as soon as they are made available. We’re also building in an extensive knowledge base so our customers understand their rights and obligations if their energy provider goes bust”
David Sheridan, CEO of Ideavate Limited said:
“This suite of enhancements marks a progression beyond smart assistance moving into a property, to also helping people manage their property on an ongoing basis. We’re excited by the initial customer feedback and to be jointly rolling out even more capabilities to help take the hassle out of home admin.”
*Source of 89% price hike stat:
https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bills/article-8003911/Broadband-customers-seeing-bills-increase-89-contract-ends.html
