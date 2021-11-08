Autoinjectors Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of diabetes and anaphylaxis is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global autoinjectors market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Autoinjectors market, empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems. Majority of devices are pen-shaped and equipped with a hypodermic needle. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe at the required site of injection and pushing a button.

Autoinjector devices are commonly used to treat different conditions such as multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These devices offer multiple benefits over conventional processes and offer higher accuracy and efficacy, lower risk of needlestick injuries, consistent delivery of dosage, and others. Home care settings segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of home healthcare devices, rapidly increasing aging population globally, and major prevalence of diabetes.

Autoinjectors market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Autoinjectors market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Autoinjectors market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Autoinjectors market:

Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Autoinjectors market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Autoinjectors market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Autoinjectors market.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Autoinjectors Market segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Autoinjectors industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Autoinjectors market along with crucial statistical data about the Autoinjectors market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2027 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Features of the Autoinjectors Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Autoinjectors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Autoinjectors Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Major prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2.2. Growing global geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of autoinjectors devices

4.2.3.2. Availability of alternative drug delivery methods

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Autoinjectors Market Therapy Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Therapy Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.1.2. Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.3. Anaphylaxis

5.1.4. Diabetes

5.1.5. Others

Continued...!

