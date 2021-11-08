Blood Collection Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global blood collection market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Blood Collection market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

The global blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components. Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.

Major blood collection methods are arterial sampling, fingerstick sampling, and venipuncture sampling. Fingerstick sampling involves collection of a very small amount of blood from the tip of a finger. This method is used for determining blood sugar level, hemoglobin level, iron deficiency, cholesterol level, find blood type, and others. Rapid technological advancements and application of automation technology in blood collection processes have resulted in attaining more accurate data within a short period of time. Hospital and nursing home segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Blood Collection Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Blood Collection market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Leading Companies of the Blood Collection Industry and Profiled in the Report are: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Blood Collection market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Blood Collection market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Blood Collection market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood collection market based on product, method, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

