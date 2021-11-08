Face Mask Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

Steady revenue growth of the face mask market can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Surgeons and nursing staff are mandated to wear face masks during surgery to prevent transmission of germs from nose or mouth of medical personnel into patients’ wound or incision and also to protect from splashes or sprays from a patients’ body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among an increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries are driving need for increasing number of surgical procedures. Also, escalating demand for cosmetic surgery procedures is driving demand for face masks. As per statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million individuals opted for minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the US in 2018.

Top Companies Operating in the Face Mask Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

Product research:

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Regional analysis of the Face Mask market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Face Mask market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Face Mask industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Face Mask market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Face Mask Market by 2027?

