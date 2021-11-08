Lactoferrin Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2021-2030

The global lactoferrin market is expected to grow USD 395.75 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, The global lactoferrin market is expected to grow from USD 142.47 million in 2020 to USD 395.75 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Asia- Pacific is dominating the market with the market value of USD 46.30 Million in 2020. The regional growth is attributed because of the rise in demand for lactoferrin in the developing and emerging countries in the present scenario. The key organizations engaged in the production and manufacturing of lactoferrin are gradually expanding their base in Asia Pacific region because of the presence of the large consumer base coupled with the rising popularity of the health consciousness amongst the population in and across the region. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of the bacteria related diseases and disorders.

Leading companies in the industry include Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd, Synlait Milk Ltd, Royal FrieslandCampina, Merck KGaA, Ingredia SA, Glanbia PLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Farbest Brands and Bega Cheese Limited among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance in March 2016, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company launched of their new product line Enfinitas in order to enhance and optimize the nourishment in the children worldwide. This in turn will help in strengthening the position of the company in near future.

The source segment is divided into human milk and cow’s milk. The human milk segment is going to going to dominate the market with a market value of USD 88.33 Million in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed because large amount of lactoferrin is found in human milk, just after the baby is born known as colostrum. Colostrum holds high levels of lactoferrin, about seven times the amount found in breast milk that is produced in due course of time. The function segment includes iron absorption, antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, immune cell stimulation, and intestinal flora protection. The iron absorption segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 39.89 Million in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because lactoferrin is usually used to treat anemia disorder.

By application, the market is segmented into infant formula, food & beverages, animal feed, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and sports & functional food. The infant formula segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing to binding property of Ferric ions associated with the lactoferrin.

The rising incidences of the bacterial infections is the primary factor for stimulating the market growth and development. Many human infections are caused by either viruses or bacteria. The increasing cases of acne is going to increase the demand for the lactoferrin. Acne, also known as acne vulgaris, is a long-term skin disease which happens when the oil from the dead skin follicles block hair follicles.

