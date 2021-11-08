Glycerin Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 6.90% from 2021 to 2030

The global glycerin market is expected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2021 to 2030.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, The global glycerin market is expected to grow from USD 2.60 billion in 2020 to USD 7.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Asia- Pacific is dominating the market with a market value of USD 0.84 Billion in 2020. The regional growth is mainly attributed because of the rise in living standards of the people across the globe. The rise in disposable income of the people coupled with the change in lifestyle of the people is going to favor the market growth and development in the present scenario. Europe region is projected to hold the second-largest market share of around 27% in 2020.

Leading companies in the industry include Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Godrej Industries, Croda International PLC, Cargill Incorporated, P&G Chemicals, KAO Corporation, Avril Group, The DOW Chemical Company (Olin Corporation), Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg, PT Smart TBK, Vitusa Products Inc., PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations TBK, Twin Rivers Technologies Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, PT SumiAsih Oleochemicals Industry, Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company (VVF), Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., PT Cisadane Raya Chemicals and Timur Oleochemicals among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance in June 2017, Croda International PLC opened an additional production plant at a manufacturing site in Netherlands. The glycerin water is utilized for the production of bio-gas in the new plant.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12504

The source segment is divided into biodiesel and soaps. The biodiesel segment is expected to register highest growth of 7.2% over the forecast time period. The segment growth is attributed because of the growing demand for sustainable and renewable energy resources. The process segment includes saponification, trans-esterification and fat splitting. The trans-esterification segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 1.38 Billion in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because trans-esterification of triglycerides with alcohols is a process which is broadly used in biodiesel production plants. The grade segment includes crude and refined. The refined segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because rising acceptance of refined glycerin in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care industry sectors.

The end-user segment is divided into pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverages, personal care, tobacco and others. The personal care segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 0.99 Billion in 2020. The demand for glycerin in cosmetics and healthcare industries in the forecast years is rising, thereby boosting the Glycerin market size.

Steady economic and financial development in developing and emerging nations such as China, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia nations coupled with the rising per capita income and expenditure of the people is expected to drive the market growth and development. Glycerin is used as solvent and lubricant in personal care products. Thus, the demand for glycerin is anticipated to stimulate the market growth and development.

Get Full Access to Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/glycerin-market-12504

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us