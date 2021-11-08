Aluminum Market Worth, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028
Aluminum Market Size – USD 166.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends, High utilization in the automotive industry.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aluminum Market is forecast to reach USD 256.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aluminum is a low-density, silver-colored metal. The metal finds application in a huge variety of commercial sectors. It can be strengthened by the addition of appropriate alloying elements such as Copper, Magnesium, Manganese, and Silicon, among others. It is commonly used in both cast forms and wrought. The low density of the metal results in its extensive use in the aerospace sector, and in other transportation fields. It is also resistant to corrosion, which leads to its use in food and chemical handling and architectural purposes.
Aluminum is an excellent electrical conductor and thus is used frequently in electrical transmission lines. Moreover, it is used as a primary propellant for solid rocket booster motor in space shuttle due to its high volumetric energy density. Corrosion resistance, recyclability, and reflectivity are other characteristics of Aluminum, which makes it a favorable choice for different industrial applications.
Asia Pacific led the market of Aluminum. Rapid urbanization, rise in income of people living in urban areas, and rapid industrial development are driving the growth in the market. The continuous advancement in the transport industry and ongoing research and development activities are leading to more effective and cheaper Aluminum, which is fueling the market demand. However, continuous competition from substitutes and fluctuations in the raw material prices are limiting the growth of the market. Growth in the demand from developing nations such as India and China and increased use of recycled products are providing ample growth opportunities for the market.
Scope of the Report:
The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.
In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-
Aluminium Corporation Of China Limited, China Power Investment Corporation, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Norsk Hydro Asa, United Company Rusal Plc, Alcoa Corporation, East Hope Group Company Limited, Dubai Aluminum Company Limited, and Century Aluminum Company, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Primary Aluminum is tapped from electrolytic cells during the electrolytic reduction of metallurgical alumina. It thus excludes recycled Aluminum and alloying additives. The production of the market product is defined as the quantity of primary Aluminum in a defined period. It is the quantity of liquid or molten metal tapped from the pots, and that is weighed before transfer to a holding furnace before further processing.
Extrusion is a technique that is used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of applications. The product's malleability permits it to be easily cast and machined, and yet it is one third the stiffness and density of steel. Hence, the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.
All types of vehicles, from spaceships to bikes, are made from Aluminum. This metal allows drivers to move at breakneck speed. The metal makes up 75-80% of the modern aircraft. The aluminum alloys are used in several products, such as the body of space shuttle vehicles, telescopic antenna of the Hubble space telescope, parts of launch vehicles and orbital stations, hydrogen tanks used in rockets, fastening units for solar panels, and tips of rockets.
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
In market segmentation by types of Aluminum market, the report covers-
Primary Aluminum
Secondary Aluminum
Processing Method Outlook
Flat Rolled
Extrusions
Forgings
Castings
Rod and Bar
Pigments and Powder
The study on the Aluminum market further blends in the best of both primary and secondary research to estimate and verify the current status of import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report examines the market standing of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Comprehensive coverage of the recent developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers form an important part of the research on the Aluminum market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028
