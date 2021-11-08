Tobacco Paper Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2028
The Global Tobacco Paper market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Tobacco Paper market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2028.The Asia Pacific is accounted to have the highest market share in 2020 because there is an increase in disposable income of the people of developing economies like India and China. The increase in per capita income of the people in emerging economies in this region have changed their lifestyle. Also, India has the youngest population; these are the reason for the highest market share of the region. Europe is having the second highest market share because here, vendors are offering rolling papers with innovative designs. Also, there is a great demand for ecofriendly tobacco paper. The stringent government regulations are restricting the sales of electronic cigarette in this region. This has shifted the electronic cigarette population towards Roll Your own cigarette side.
The major players in global tobacco paper market include Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, GlatzFeinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and The Rolling Paper Company among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global tobacco paper industry. For instance, Snail Custom Rolling Papers came up with more than 2000 unique designs of rolling papers for around 1000 different clients, which include artists, festivals, clubs, bands, bars etc.
Paper grades of cigarette paper include cigarette tissue, plug wrap paper, and tipping paper. The cigarette tissue segment held the highest market share of 43.15 % in 2020. This is widely in demand because it prevents the inhalation of hazardous material. The material segment includes hemp, wood pulp, rice, flax, linen, and sisal. Wood pulp segment is accounted for the highest market share of 28.65% in 2020. Due to awareness among the people about the environment, there is a great demand for ecofriendly products. Tobacco paper vendors are now focusing on eco-friendly cigarette papers. The weight segment includes up to 10 gsm, 10 gsm-25 gsm, and above 25 gsm. 10 gsm - 25 gsm is accounted for the highest market share of 41.33% in 2020. This is due to the fact that this weight paper segment is mostly used in the manufacturing of RYO Cigarettes.
The increasing demand for electronic cigarettes could act as a restraint for the market. However, the stringent government regulations are restricting the sales of electronic cigarette in many regions. This has shifted the electronic cigarette population towards Roll Your own cigarette side.
