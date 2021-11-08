KYAN Therapeutics announces Hugo Saavedra as CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics Inc. (“KYAN”), a frontier biotech company with a novel drug-dose combination optimization platform, Optim.AI, has appointed Hugo Saavedra as Chief Executive Officer effective on January 1, 2022. Hugo also joins the Board of Directors effective immediately.
Hugo has extensive leadership experiences across industries from consumer goods to consulting to pharma and a strong track record of accelerating businesses. He is an energetic leader adept at creating clear vision and building successful teams to rally against a common goal. Hugo is originally from Brazil but has lived and worked across the United States, Latin America, and Asia over the last 20+ years.
“It is a huge privilege to join KYAN at this time. There has been lot of great work on laying the foundation to build our technology platforms, numerous publications, and our latest clinical developments for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. There are still many unmet needs for physicians seeking the appropriate treatment for each of their cancer patients and we are working to close the gap left by precision medicine solutions that fail to cover 95% of those unmet needs.”
Most recently, Hugo was the Chief Commercial Officer at Hello Health Group, a digital healthcare start-up operating across 9 markets. Under his leadership, HHG established the regional office in Singapore and country teams across SEA/TW/IN, tripled the revenue, and developed strong processes and governance for the business and teams as it quickly expanded.
Previously, Hugo was the Regional General Manager for Mundipharma in Latin America. He led a profitable turnaround of the region by expanding its product portfolio through new launches and strategic partnerships in Oncology, Pain, and Ophthalmology. Notably, Hugo established partnerships with Caris Life Sciences to launch their precision medicine solution in Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil.
Hugo received his MBA from Thunderbird University and graduated from the TGM Executive Management program from INSEAD Business School.
About KYAN
KYAN is a biotechnology company providing truly personalized solutions to improve treatment outcome to cancer patients. From preclinical drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers powerful solutions with its optimization of drug-dose combinations. Our novel approach employs efficient experiments and relevant, real-time data to drive its computational core. KYAN has identified safe and effective therapies in various cancers. An assay deployed by KYAN in clinical studies has successfully personalized therapies for 70 lymphoma patients who failed multiple lines of treatment. Our technology and platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore. KYAN is a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Singapore.
SOURCE KYAN Therapeutics
Media Contact: Lisa Chow
