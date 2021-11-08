Stearic Acid Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2028

The global stearic acid market is expected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global stearic acid market is expected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market value of USD 3.07 Billion in 2020. Asia-Pacific was the leading consumer of cosmetics and personal care products owing to the growing urbanization and increase in the population of the younger generation in countries such as India and other developing nations. There is a growing demand for personal care products in emerging countries such as China and India due to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle. North America and Europe are developed market, and they are anticipated to have strong growth over the forecast period, especially in the U.S, Germany and France.

Key players for the global stearic acid market include The Chemical Company, VVF LLC, Cayman Chemical, U.S. Chemicals LLC, Deeno Group, Parchem, Pacific OleochemicalsSdn, Bhd, Kao Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, BASF, AkzoNobel, Wilmar International, Godrej industries, Oleon, Kuala Lumpur Kepong(KLK), Merck KGaA, Procter & Gamble and IOI Oleochemicals among others.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12548

The feedstock segment is divided into animal-based raw materials and vegetable-based raw materials. The vegetable-based raw materials segment held the highest market value of USD 4.28 Billion in 2020; this is due to animal fats which led to rising protests by various animal rights activists, also the advancement in sunflower oil varieties containing high stearic and oleic acids.The End User segment includes Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive, Agriculture and others. The Personal Care segment accounts for 31.28% of market share in 2020. This is because stearic acid is broadly used as a surfactant and cleansing agent by personal care product manufacturers. Stearic acid is used in the making of magnesium stearate and sodium stearate, which is a component of personal care products, which are used in skincare and hair care products. Stearic acid has many applications in the soaps and detergent.

The consumption of higher product concentration leads to liver toxicity, cancer, and skin damage in humans and animals. Pregnant women and those with sensitive skin, are advised not to use stearic acid raw material without the consultation of a physician.

Get Full Access to Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/stearic-acid-market-12548

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us