Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market to Exhibit at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028

The Global Power Transmission Lines & Towers market is expected to reach USD 210.25 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Power Transmission Lines & Towers market is expected to reach USD 210.25 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region is accounted for the highest market value of USD 39.95 Billion in 2020. This is due to the surge in demand for energy in this region because of fast track urbanization and industrialization. The Middle East and Africa region is predicted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing need for electricity and setting up of many industries.

Key players operating in the global power transmission line & towers market include MasTec, Sterling & Wilson, Skipper, KEC, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, Nexans, CG Power, ABB, GE, Siemens, Sterlite, Zhejiang Shengda, Arteche and Adani among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global power transmission lines and towers industry. In February 2019, Adani Transmission had acquired KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission Pvt Ltd. By this acquisition of the company, the cumulative network will reach around 13,450 ckt km.

The conductor segment is divided into conventional, high temperature and others. The conventional segment held the highest market value of USD 52.86 Billion in 2020. This is because of the efficient electrical conductivity. The insulation segment includes PVC, XLPE and Rubber. The PVC segment accounts for 47.28% of market share in 2020. This due to its many properties like lightweight, high mechanical strength and its fire-retardant nature. The voltage segment includes 132 kV to 220 kV, 221 kV to 660 kV and > 660 kV. The 221 kV to 660 kV segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 46.16 Billion in 2020. This is due to the increase in the deployment of HV electric network. The current segment includes HVAC and HVDC. The HVDC segment accounts for 61.20% of market share in 2020. This is because of the high demand for energy by the industrial and commercial sector is leading to the requirement of extra and ultra-high-tension transmission infrastructure.

The application segment includes high tension, extra-high tension and ultra-high tension. The Ultra High Tension segment accounts for the highest CAGR of around 15.33% in the forecasting period. This is due to the surging demand for energy by the industrial and commercial sector.

The big problem in developing regions are they have infrastructure issues, and the pace of urbanization is increasing fast. So the organization primarily concentrates more on setting the infrastructure and urbanization, rather than on the technological evolution.

