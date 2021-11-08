Grace Garneau of Crystal Fire Reiki to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grace Garneau is the founder of Crystal Fire Reiki, where she helps clients heal themselves by developing an awareness of energy and tapping into their life force.

“Crystal refers to clarity and conduction. Fire is about passion and purification,” says Grace. “I’m helping to bring people into a state of being that is balanced, grounded and present. It’s a state in which people have clarity about themselves and what they’re passionate about.”

Grace’s clients typically come to her in some distress, whether it's a physical illness or emotional challenge. She says the goal in a session is to identify the root cause of the issue and to shift the habitual patterns in the energy field that are causing it.

“Our session will highlight whatever changes need to happen so my client can let go of what's not serving them so that healing can take place,” says Grace.

Grace’s interest in working with energy began with her own healing. It’s evolved to work with people and to see them heal.

Today, Grace uses a combination of Barbara Brennan Healing Sciences and Holy Fire Reiki to balance the energy field for health and wholeness. She may also add vocal toning, crystals, or guided meditations to her sessions for a unique experience that induces deep relaxation and brings people back into balance so healing can naturally occur.

“The Barbara Brennan work taught me to perceive the chakra system: portals of energy throughout the body that govern different physical systems and psychological issues. Each chakra corresponds to different areas of existence,” explains Grace. “Reiki is an ancient system of healing that promotes relaxation and wellbeing and transmits healing energies. With Holy Fire Reiki, I transmit healing energies to different parts of the energy field for deep peace and rejuvenation. The two healing modalities blend together really beautifully.”

According to Grace, Reiki is actually something that anybody can learn and use. She teaches Reiki online and offers certification from the International Center for Reiki Training.

“Self-empowerment and healing require that we work toward being authentically ourselves in each moment and that we share our truth with others,” says Grace.

Close Up Radio will feature Grace Garneau in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 9th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.crystalfirereiki.com