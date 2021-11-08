Pledge to Protect Nature Ignores Vital Issue of Meat Reduction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassion in World Farming response to announcement that 45 governments have signed pledge to protect nature.
• Compassion in World Farming is urging world leaders to properly tackle the issue of the impact of food and agriculture on climate change and launched a new report on Friday outlining the clear scientific case that without a dramatic reduction in meat and dairy consumption, we will be unable to meet the Paris Agreement climate targets
• Compassion in World Farming welcomes the announcement that governments are finally taking some action to address the issue of agriculture and its impact on climate after weeks of pressure from Compassion and other NGOs
• However, Compassion in World Farming is deeply disappointed that the vital issue of meat reduction has been completely ignored and that meat has not been mentioned at all in this 2,300 word document on sustainable food and agriculture.
Peter Stevenson, Chief Policy Adviser at Compassion in World Farming, said:
“After weeks of pressure on the UK and other governments, it is a relief to see that a statement is being released by the UK with 44 other governments recognising that a quarter of greenhouse gases (GHGs) come from agriculture, forestry and other land use.
“However, the announcement completely ignores that the massive share of these GHGs - more than half – are from animal agriculture, and instead offers vague commitments to possible technical approaches such as "climate resistant crops. It should not be possible to produce 2300 words on sustainable food and agriculture without once mentioning meat – yet this agreement manages to do just that.
"The hard fact is that the world’s livestock alone produce more greenhouse gases than the direct emissions of the world’s planes, trains and cars combined - not just directly but from the forest clearances to grow food for developed nations' factory farms.
“It is a challenge we need to address head-on: in a world producing 80 billion land animals for food a year, most of them factory farmed, resetting the balance will require switching to welfare-positive, nature-friendly production with fewer animals.
“It makes absolutely no sense to commit to preserving forests on one hand and perpetuating the factory farming model that drives deforestation on the other. Governments can no longer afford to duck taking on the powerful vested interests that drive expanding factory farms and associated overconsumption of meat and dairy. We need action to reduce meat and dairy consumption, and we need it now, before it’s too late.”
1.Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is a global movement dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa.
2. To find out more about Compassion in World Farming visit: www.ciwf.org
Click here to find out more about Compassion in World Farming's solutions for sustainable and humane agriculture.
1.Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is a global movement dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa.
2. To find out more about Compassion in World Farming visit: www.ciwf.org
3. Click here to find out more about Compassion in World Farming’s solutions for sustainable and humane agriculture.
