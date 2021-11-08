Zeidler Group continues rapid growth, with a new office in Melbourne, Australia
The technology-driven law firm, Zeidler Group, has officially expanded into the APAC region with its first office opened in Melbourne, Australia.
Specializing in investment funds law, the digitally innovative law firm integrates legal, compliance and data solutions seamlessly for the asset management industry. With a growing team of lawyers, software engineers, regulatory compliance experts and operational professionals, Zeidler Group's mission is to revolutionise legal and compliance services for the asset management industry through its pioneering use of research-driven legal expertise, automated workflows, and digital innovation.
Specializing in investment funds law, the digitally innovative law firm integrates legal, compliance and data solutions seamlessly for the asset management industry. With a growing team of lawyers, software engineers, regulatory compliance experts and operational professionals, Zeidler Group’s mission is to revolutionise legal and compliance services for the asset management industry through its pioneering use of research-driven legal expertise, automated workflows, and digital innovation.
Through its new Melbourne office, the firm looks to offer a true one-shop stop solution for Australian asset managers.
Arne Zeidler, Founder and CEO of Zeidler Group said:
“Australia is an integral region for the asset management industry. With the official launch of our first office in Australia, Zeidler Group is planning to offer an even wider range of legal and compliance services to our existing and prospective clients”.
“Although we have existing Australian clients and our Australia-specific TMD solution, our new office further demonstrates our commitment to client service excellence and true collaboration and meaningful partnerships with our existing and prospective clients in the region” Zeidler added.
Sherry Teo, Associate Compliance Officer at Zeidler Group Australia added:
“It is exciting to be involved with the expansion within the APAC region, as part of such a talented and multi-disciplined team that powerfully combines streamlined technology, quality and practical legal oversight and regulatory compliance guidance to bring robust legal, compliance and data solutions to better serve the financial services industry”.
Kunal Grover, Head of Business Development at Zeidler Group said:
“Zeidler Group’s continuous global expansion and creation of innovative cost-effective and streamlined is a testament to the support from and collaboration with our clients and our team of talented and dedicated legal, compliance and technology professionals”.
Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest, most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships. For more information, visit zeidler.group.
