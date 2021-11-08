Cathode Materials Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Cathode Materials Market Size – USD 17.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.

The latest report is touted as the first study covering the current Cathode Materials market situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The market intelligence report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on the global economy. The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Cathode Materials business landscape, thereby impeding various manufacturers’ and buyers’ developmental scope in this sector. The report discusses the pandemic’s impact on the existing market scenario, accompanied by speculations about the Cathode Materials market in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Report Scope:

The report provides a holistic overview of the market with an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors driving the growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, and lucrative growth prospects. The report studies the Cathode Materials market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment. Moreover, the report also covers analysis of the factors affecting the supply and demand dynamics of the Cathode Materials market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.

Cathode Materials Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Cathode Materials market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Cathode Materials market?

Which are the leading regions in the Cathode Materials market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cathode Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for Electric Vehicles



4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.3. Increasing applications of cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for consumer electronics



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Safety issues with transportation and storage



4.2.3.2. Strict regulations and laws related to cathode materials



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

