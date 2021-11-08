Bioplastics Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Bioplastics Market Size – USD 8,231.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioplastics market is projected to be worth USD 25.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market's growth. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

The report discusses in detail the latest technological and product advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Bioplastics market. It provides insights about market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities. The report also highlights lucrative opportunities in the market and offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players in the market to help them understand key investment opportunities and overcome industry barriers. The report is further attuned with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Bioplastics market. The report considers the pandemic as a key influencing factor.

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bioplastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Key Companies operating in the Bioplastics Market and profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodegradable

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others

Non-Biodegradable

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Analysis of the Bioplastics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Bioplastics market, including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

