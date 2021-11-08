Insulation Materials Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 54.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and threats. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals and provides crucial insights about market share, market size, revenue growth, and CAGR for the forecast period 2020- 2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are deployed in the report to offer better understanding of the key companies that are operating in the Insulation Materials market.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Aerogel

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure

Industrial

HVAC

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture/Bedding

Packaging

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed.

Executive Summary: This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors.

Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Insulation Materials market.

Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

