Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Automotive airbag fabric market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by vehicle type, airbag type, fabric type, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airbags are crucial in protecting drivers and passengers in any vehicle during an accident or sudden impact. Most vehicles use airbags as a part of the primary safety mechanism. Airbags expand during a sudden impact assisting in prevention of any direct injury to the passengers. Airbags are made from highly advanced materials, that can endure the rapid expansion of gas without rupturing during the process. Airbags are made of several materials which are gas-impermeable; Nylon 6,6, however is the preferred choice of fabric for airbags. Airbags are also made of aramid fabric; however, the cost of aramid is substantially high and hence, it is reserved for niche applications. The fabric used for airbags needs to exhibit two critical properties- high tensile strength and very low gas permeability. Moreover, it also must possess elasticity, lightweight or low specific density, and fatigue resistance. The airbag fabric market is primarily driven by automotive sales and is largely depends on the f vehicle manufacturing.

Browse Full Report with TOC @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-airbag-fabric-market-A13946

The key players analyzed in the report include Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Takata Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Autoliv, Inc., Trw Automotive, Autoliv AB, Kolon Industries, Asahi Kasei Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent decline in airbag fabric production have severely impacted the entire automotive airbag industry. This impact has caused a global supply chain disruption in terms of material components. Major airbag fabric manufacturing companies such as Toray Industries Inc, Global Safety System, UTT Technische Textilien GmbH & Co KG, TOYOBO Co. Ltd., Porcher Industries, Autoliv, and ZF TRW s halted the production partially or completely during the lockdown. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airbag fabric provider companies are expected to reduce financial investments in research & development activities related to the automotive airbag. However, a gradual recovery post-2020 in airbag fabric and airbag production is expected to support the automotive airbag fabric market growth in the coming years.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14315

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in concern about passenger safety, increase in installation of air bags, and growth in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the market.

Issues related to cost in price-sensitive markets hinder the growth of the market.

Rise in standard of living, and increase in per capita income act as an opportunity for the market investments.

Enquire for Customization in Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14315

The Global Airbag Fabric Market Trends are as Follows:

Growth in Demand for Electric Vehicle

The demand for electric vehicles is driving automakers to invest in electric vehicle technology. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have declared various investment plans to develop and launch new electric models. For example, Ford announced investments worth USD 11 billion in electric vehicles by 2022. The company plans to line up 40 EVs by 2022, 16 of which will be entirely electric, and 24 would be Plug in hybrid electric vehicles. In 2019, German car giant Volkswagen AG announced investments totaling USD 66.3 billion over the next five years to produce more electric and hybrid vehicles, with a plan to launch 75 completely electric models and 60 hybrid models. MG Motor has intended to invest USD 500 million in 2020 to develop, manufacture, and sell Electric Vehicles in India. The increasing demand for electric vehicles among consumers is expected to create a growth opportunity for the automotive airbag market and thus, the sales of airbag fabric market will propel throughout the forecast period.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14315

Issues Related to Cost in Price-Sensitive Markets

Safety regulations have led to several advancements in automotive safety technologies. This, however, has resulted in high compliance costs as regulatory bodies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Euro New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), are promoting the use of passive safety systems to decrease road fatalities. In price-sensitive markets such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and other ASEAN countries, automakers struggle to provide passive safety systems to comply with safety regulations while maintaining a balance between performance and price. The cost of passenger vehicle has increased with the inclusion of new safety features such as airbags, seat belt reminders, and reverse parking sensors. These safety systems are estimated to increase the overall cost of the vehicle by around 8-10%. OEMs in budget-sensitive markets provide just one or two airbags, as more airbags raise the overall price of the vehicle. This is expected to hinder the growth of the automotive airbag fabric market during the forecast period.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.