Rehabilitation Robotics Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Rehabilitation Robotics market in each key region of the world. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients. One of the key factors hindering the market growth is the high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices, particularly in emerging economies.

The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Rehabilitation Robotics industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Rehabilitation Robotics market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Key Highlights From The Report

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

The neurological application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions and the growing ageing population.

Due to the proliferation of a well-established robotic industry as well as the rising implementation of advanced assistive robotics treatment and robotic rehabilitation, the region of North America accounted for the largest market with a share of 35.4% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market.

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Rehabilitation Robotics business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Rehabilitation Robotics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Rehabilitation Robotics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Rehabilitation Robotics market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

